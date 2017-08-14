Sushma Swaraj assures Pakistan woman of granting medical visa
New Delhi: In a humanitarian gesture, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday assured a Pakistani woman who is suffering from cancer of granting a visa for her treatment in India.
Swaraj conveyed the decision of granting the medical visa to Pakistani woman Faiza Tanveer on twitter. “Thanks for your greetings on India’s Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India,” she tweeted.
Thanks for your greetings on India's Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India. https://t.co/jThT2KayoZ— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 13, 2017
Earlier, Tanveer had requested Swaraj to grant her a medical visa and said she should not be denied it as India is about to celebrate the auspicious occasion of its 70th Independence Day.
First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 10 05 AM IST
