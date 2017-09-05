Intra BRICS travel to India dominated by Chinese, Russians: Airbnb

As per Airbnb report, Indian hosts shared their homes with 3,75,000 guests in 2016, with most international guests arriving from the US, the UK, Australia, France and Germany. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: With home sharing in the country gaining popularity, a report says that intra-BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) travel to India is dominated by Chinese and Russian guests.

The data is based on actual bookings on the Airbnb platform.

“The travel to India from other BRICS countries is dominated by Chinese and Russian guests. In particular, the average Russian guest stay length is double the average of guests from the other three countries, reaching 7.2 days,” it added.

New Delhi and Mumbai are the most popular cities among all intra-BRICS travellers, while Agra-Jaipur is one of the favourite routes for the Chinese, it said.

India listings enjoy peak travel from the other four BRICS nations in winter, with January being the peak month.

The report also revealed that Indian hosts shared their homes with 3,75,000 guests in 2016, with most international guests arriving from the US, the UK, Australia, France and Germany.

Year-over-year growth in guest arrivals to India has increased 159% from 2016.

Women hosts make up 55% of the global Airbnb host community. In 2016, the report added, 5.36 million guests arrived at Airbnb listings in BRICS nations, generating $467 million hosts income for local community.