Last Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 01 54 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi backs Meira Kumar, calls presidential polls battle of ideology

Congress president Sonia Gandhi describes the presidential election as a battle of ideologies and principles, adding the opposition was determined to fight it

PTI
A file photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
New Delhi:Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the presidential election as a battle of ideologies and principles and said the opposition was determined to fight it.

“For us, it is a battle of ideologies, principles and truth and we will fight it,” she said after the opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination in Parliament. The Congress president led the 17 opposition parties in accompanying the former Lok Sabha speaker as she filed her nomination on the last day on Wednesday.

Gandhi is one of Kumar’s proposers in one set of nomination papers, sources said. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is abroad on a vacation, said Kumar represents the values that bind the country and its people. “Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation and people. Proud to have Meira Kumar ji as our candidate,” he tweeted.

First Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 01 54 PM IST
Topics: Sonia Gandhi Meira Kumar presidential polls opposition Congress

