Yogi Adityanath to leave for Mauritius tomorrow to attract investments for UP

Lucknow: Days after rolling out the red carpet to US companies, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is heading to Mauritius on Wednesday to invite non-resident Indians (NRIs) interested in investing in the state.

The chief minister, who flies to Port Louis from Mumbai on Wednesday morning, will be on a three-day visit to Mauritius, during which he will participate in the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, a mega event to woo investors, principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi said. Adityanath is also likely to invite people of Indian origin to participate in the NRI Diwas to he held in Lucknow in March next year. During his stay in Mauritius, the chief minister will meet NRIs and explore possibilities for investment in Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi, who is part of the chief minister’s entourage, said.

Adityanath will also apprise them of the steps taken by his government to facilitate investment in the state. India is Mauritius’ largest trading partner and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to the island nation since 2007. The chief minister’s visit comes closely on the heels of his recent meeting with representatives of more than two dozen US companies exploring investment opportunities in the state. The state’s economy will act as a backbone to strengthen the India-US ties, Adityanath said, assuring the American firms of his government’s commitment to providing an investor-friendly environment.

The 50-member delegation, representing 26 major US firms, had met the chief minister under the aegis of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Led by Boeing, the delegation, which included major US firms such as Facebook, Adobe, Coca Cola, Mastercard, Monsanto, Uber, Honeywell, P&G, Oracle and GE Health and Cargill, has shown keen interest in investing in the state.

They had a threadbare interaction with state cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who welcomed them to UP “to fulfil BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ by creating employment opportunities through your investment”. The “US in UP” engagement followed the “Vibrant Gujarat” model and showcased the state’s investment avenues in chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, gems, textiles and engineering sectors.

Singh told the visiting team that “Yogi Adityanath government’s narrative is different from the previous governments”. “We will give you a red carpet welcome in the true spirit of atithi devo bhava (guest is equivalent to God),” he stressed. For ease of doing business, the chief minister said a single-window system has been set up under his office’s supervision through which prompt clearances are granted to investors.

Uttar Pradesh has recently come up with an Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy to stabilize and make existing industries more competitive and attract international and national investments in the industrial sector. Official sources said the state government has decided to organize a global investors summit in Lucknow on the lines of BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The state government plans to combine the conclave with an event for NRIs in which prominent NRIs from Uttar Pradesh will be invited to interact with business and industry leaders. The state has been organizing a UP Pravasi Diwas for the past two years in an effort to strengthen the NRIs’ bond with the state and seek their help in its development.

The idea now is to organize this event like a fair where NRIs hailing from UP will be invited to Lucknow and encouraged to invest in various industrial and business opportunities offered by the state as part of a new industrial promotion policy announced by the UP government. The fair will be combined with the global investors summit where the NRIs will get a chance to directly interact with the invited national and international business leaders.

The government expects the joint event to attract investment from both the NRIs as well as the business leaders. Dates for the events will be announced soon, sources added.