CPM’s West Bengal unit decides to expel MP Ritabrata Banerjee for ‘lavish lifestyle’

Ritabrata Banerjee was suspended from party membership in June for three months pending further investigation into allegations of various improprieties. Photo: HT

The West Bengal state committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, on Wednesday decided to expel Ritabrata Banerjee, a Rajya Sabha MP, for his allegedly lavish lifestyle and disproportionate wealth, two days after he slammed the party in a television interview.

He was suspended from party membership in June for three months pending further investigation into allegations of various improprieties. The decision to expel him is to be ratified by the central committee because he is an MP, said a spokesperson for the CPM.

On Monday, in a television interview Banerjee lashed out against CPM leader Mohammed Salim, one of the members of the panel which investigated the allegations against him. Banerjee could not be contacted for comments following announcement of his removal from the CPM.

“Someone had to bell the cat,” Banerjee said on Twitter. “And I decided to bell it.”

“His interview on Monday was seen as gross indiscipline, and the party decided not to have any more of it,” said a CPM leader, who asked not to be named.