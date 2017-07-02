5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted parts of eastern Nepal on Sunday, officials said.

According to the National Seismological Centre (NSC), the epicentre was at Bitijor Bagaincha in south-eastern Nepal’s Okhaldhunga district. The seismic event was recorded at 7:43 am.

More From Livemint »

The NSC recorded a significant aftershock of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, The Himalayan Times reported.

The tremor was also felt in adjoining districts and in the Kathmandu Valley. Nepal was hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 that left nearly, 9,000 people dead and as many as 22,000 injured.

A mild earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale was also felt on Sunday in northeastern Sylhet region of Bangladesh. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or casualty.

In February this year, Nepal was hit by two earthquakes and the effects of one of them were also felt in the Kathmandu Valley.