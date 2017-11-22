Cabinet nod for setting up of 15th Finance Commission

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said it usually takes two years for the finance commission to finalise its recommendations. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of the 15th Finance Commission (FFC) that will decide the distribution of tax proceeds among the centre, states and local bodies.

The Finance Commission is set up every five years and the government had allocated Rs10 crore in the 2017-18 budget for the FFC.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said it usually takes two years for the finance commission to finalise its recommendations. “Now, the officials of the 15th Finance Commission will be appointed,” he said.

“The terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission will be notified in due course of time,” a Cabinet statement said.

The recommendations of the previous 14th Finance Commission (FFC), chaired by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Y.V. Reddy, are valid from 2015 to 2020. The recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission will be implemented for the period starting 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2025.

Usually, a finance commission is set up two years before the end of the period for which it sets rules for devolution of taxes. The cabinet of the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had cleared establishing the FFC in October 2012 and appointed Reddy as its chairman in January 2013. The Commission submitted its report in February 2015 to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The government spent a total of Rs30.58 crore for the FFC between 2012-13 and 2014-15.

The FFC is considered to have fundamentally reset the Centre-state fiscal relationship by raising the untied share of states in net Central taxes to 42% from 32% after ending discretionary resource transfers from the Union to the states.