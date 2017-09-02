Cabinet reshuffle: Uncertainty over participation of AIADMK, JD(U)

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the participation of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Janata Dal (United) in the Union cabinet as Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes its reshuffle on Sunday.

Internal troubles in the AIADMK, which has been hit by a rebellion led by T.T. V. Dhinakaran, can prove to be a stumbling block in its joining the government as it works to defuse the crisis.

JD(U) sources said they were still not informed about their participation in the government. “Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is tomorrow,” a senior JD(U) leader said.

BJP sources, however, played down the confusion over whether or not the two parties will join the government, saying things will fall in fall in place before the event.

More than half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for several new faces in the reshuffle, being seen as a balancing act between Modi’s avowed thrust on merit and demands of realpolitik.

“A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 10am on Sunday,” a top government official had said on Friday.

Union ministers — Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey—had resigned on Friday ahead of the rejig.

Uma Bharti too had offered to resign but her fate remains in a balance amid speculations that there may be a few more exits. Bharti, who is the water resources minister, had said only party chief Amit Shah or anyone on his behalf can speak on the issue.

“The media sought my reaction on reports in circulation since yesterday. I have said that I have not heard the question, will not hear nor will I answer it,” she tweeted.

Shah had met Modi on Friday and the two leaders are understood to have finalised the changes in the council of ministers.

Arun Jaitley, who currently holds the charge of two heavyweight portfolios—finance and defence—may retain only one, sources said.

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, seen as one of the more capable ministers, can be given more responsibility.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu, who had taken moral responsibility for a string of train accidents and indicated his willingness to resign, may be moved to another ministry, the sources said.

Other incumbents, including steel minister Birender Singh, may be moved to other ministries.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, party’s vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prahlad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Satyapal Singh, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anurag Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, Maheish Girri and Prahlad Joshi are being talked about within the party as among the probable ministers.

Power minister Piyush Goyal, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and telecom minister Manoj Sinha are seen among the “good performers” in the government, a party leader said, adding that some of them can be elevated.

With the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) also likely to join the government, its leaders R.C.P. Singh, who is its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, and Santosh Kumar are the likely picks from the new NDA constituent.

AIADMK leader Thambidurai had met Shah on Friday, and he, besides party leaders P. Venugopal and V. Maitreyan, may be the likely representatives from the Tamil Nadu party if it decides to join the government. However, the southern party has not confirmed it so far. There are also talks of a greater representation from existing allies like the TDP and the Shiv Sena. The current strength of the council of ministers, including the prime minister, is 73 and the maximum number of ministers cannot go beyond 81.

According to a constitutional amendment, the limit cannot exceed beyond 15% of the total strength of the Lok Sabha which is 545. While there are some vacancies, a number of senior ministers are also holding dual portfolios.

Besides Jaitley, Harsh Vardhan, Smriti Irani and Narendra Singh Tomar are handling additional charges. After assuming office in May 2014, Modi expanded his council of ministers twice—first on 9 November 2014 and then on 5 July 2016.