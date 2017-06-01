Bad debt resolution, private investment are NDA priorities: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley said that the government has created a new normal through demonetisation, which has helped in curbing the shadow economy. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that resolving the mounting bad debt that has crimped public sector banks’ ability to lend, and mobilizing private investment will be the priority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the remaining two years of its term.

Jaitley said at a media briefing to mark three years of NDA rule that action will be taken in the next few days on resolving bad debts under an ordinance put in place in May to amend the Banking Regulation Act. The ordinance empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene directly to clean up bad loans.

“It (bad loan pile-up) is a major challenge because it affects the banking sector’s capacity to support growth. Linked to it is the challenge of increasing private sector investment even though our FDI (foreign direct investment) and public sector investment have significantly increased,” the minister added.

Jaitley added that the steps to be taken by the banks under the bankruptcy process would be left to commercial wisdom of banks and that this process does not absolve defaulters of their liability to pay.

The government has created a new normal through demonetisation, which has helped in curbing the shadow economy and yielded three distinct advantages, Jaitley said.

“First, there has been greater movement towards digitization; second, tax payer base has increased which is evident from the 18% growth in revenue in 2016-17 and thirdly, a message has gone loud and clear that it is no longer safe to deal in cash,” he said.

On the slowdown in economic growth in the March quarter to 6.1% post-demonetisation, Jaitley said several factors can influence the gross domestic product (GDP) in a particular quarter.

“There was some slowdown visible given the global and domestic situation even prior to demonetisation last year. In the current global situation, 7-8% growth which is at the moment the Indian normal is fairly reasonable by our own standards and very good by global standards,” he said.

Jaitley said implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) from 1 July will add to the growth rate.