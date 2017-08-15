Train services from Kolkata to North East remain suspended for 3rd day due to floods

Thousands of passengers who were to travel to different destinations in north Bengal and Assam were inconvenienced owing to the cancellations as tracks continued to remain flooded. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Thousands of passengers were inconvenienced as train services connecting the metropolis with north Bengal and Assam remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Tuesday owing to flood situation in Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam.

Fourteen express trains from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations here were cancelled for the day owing to flood water flowing above railway tracks in North East Frontier Railway system, an Eastern Railway statement said.

The trains cancelled are 12041 Up Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express, 12345 Up Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express, 15959 Up Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, 13147 Up Sealdah-New Cooch Behar Uttarbanga Express, 13149 Up Sealdah-Alipurduar Kanchankanya Express, 12343 Up Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Darjeeling Mail, 22309 Up Howrah-New Jalpaiguri AC Express and 12377 Up Sealdah-New Alipurduar Padatik Express.

Other trains cancelled are 15657 Up Sealdah-Guwahati Kanchanjungha Express, 13063 Up Howrah-Balurghat Express, 12363 Up Kolkata-Haldibari Express, 13161 Up Kolkata- Balurghat Express, 13141 Up Sealdah-New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express and 13145 Up Kolkata-Radhikapur Express, the statement said.