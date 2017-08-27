Law commission to submit report on uniform civil code to govt by next year

The law commission was asked by the law ministry in June 2016 to examine whether a uniform civil code could be introduced in India, where all religions have separate personal laws. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: A much-anticipated report of the law commission on the uniform civil code is likely to be submitted to the government by 2018, a senior functionary of the panel has said.

The commission was asked by the law ministry in June 2016 to examine whether a uniform civil code could be introduced in India now where all religions have separate personal laws.

When a Supreme Court bench was examining the issue of triple talaq, the law panel had decided to go slow on its report on the uniform civil code as it believed that the order would be a guideline to the panel in drafting its recommendations.

The law panel will also ascertain whether the verdict striking down the practice of triple talaq can shed light on what the constitutional bench of the apex court thinks what personal law is.

The panel will seek answers on the issue of religious faith and religious practice in the 400-page order.

The law panel, which advises the government on complex legal issues, will now involve various stakeholders for discussion to complete its report on the common code. It has already received nearly 45,000 written views on it.

The commission is presently working on tabulating the responses it has received. A recent fire in its office had delayed the process.

“By early next year, we’ll be ready with our report,” the functionary said.

The government has already said that it would take the report to an all-party meet that it would convene to decide on the future course of action.