Amid Doklam standoff Japan says no country should unilaterally change status quo by force: report

New Delhi: Japan is closely monitoring the Doklam standoff between India and China and is of the view that no country should make an attempt to unilaterally change status quo by force, the Japanese Embassy in India on Friday reportedly said.

“We are watching the situation very closely at Doklam. We believe there should be no attempt by any party to unilaterally change status quo by force as maintaining it is very important,” ANI quoted a a Japanese embassy official as saying.

On Thursday, even Japanese ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu came out in full support for India.

“We recognise Doklam is a disputed area between Bhutan and China and the two countries are engaged in border talks. We also understand that India has a treaty understanding with Bhutan, that’s why Indian troops got involved in the area,” ANI quotes Hiramatsu as saying to the local media.

Japan’s backing of India is significant as both India and Japan are facing Chinese belligerence and “violation of agreements”, the report adds.

Meanwhile, the Bhutanese government reiterated its stand taken in its 29 June press release in the Doklam conflict and said, “our position on the border issue of Doklam is very clear,” ANI added.

China’s attempt to build a road through Doklam plateau, which is part of Bhutan, in the India-China-Bhutan trijunction area in mid-June triggered the latest standoff, which is now getting closer to its third month.

China claims the region as its own, calling it Donglang, and has demanded unconditional withdrawal of the Indian troops who intervened on behalf of Thimpu. But, both Bhutan and India maintain that China’s building a road in the disputed territory will alter the status quo.