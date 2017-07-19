MMRDA receives 17 bids for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project

Mumbai: Town planning authority MMRDA has received 17 bids for the construction of the much-delayed 22-km long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received 17 bids from contractors from out of the 29 that were shortlisted for the three packages of the project, it said in a statement.

The Authority has received bids from consortia of leading domestic and international players including AFCONS-FLUOR-SPCPL, Daweoo-TATA, HCC-SKECL, IL&FS TNL-SPSCPL ITD-SIMPLEX-ITDPCL-SMCCL L&T-IHI for first two packages.

While for the third package, it received bids from J Kumar Infraprojects, L&T, NCC, TD-Thakur-JM Mhatre apart from the consortium of AFCONS-FLUOR-SPCPL.

The project will provide direct access to Navi Mumbai international airport and will also provide convenient gateway to Pune expressway and further to southern India.