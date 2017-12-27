Data protection framework: Expert panel to seek stakeholders input

The government constituted a 10-member committee of experts headed by former Supreme Court justice B.N. Srikrishna in July to study various issues relating to data protection. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The committee of experts on data protection framework will be conducting a series of stakeholders’ consultation meetings across different cities in January to seek inputs for securing digital transactions and addressing customer and privacy protection issues.

Meetings are scheduled to take place in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai in January, said a statement released by the ministry of electronics and information technology on Tuesday.

On 27 November, the government issued a white paper drafted by the committee of experts on data protection framework and sought public comments till 31 December.

The committee, in the white paper, seeks to put the onus on stakeholders and the public through a questionnaire on issues such as collection of personal data, consent of consumers, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and the enforcement model that should be set up.

On 31 July, the government constituted a 10-member committee of experts headed by former Supreme Court justice B.N. Srikrishna to study various issues relating to data protection and make specific suggestions on the principles to be considered for data protection as well as suggest a draft data protection bill.

Other members of the committee include telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan, Unique Identification Authority of India chief executive Ajay Bhushan Pandey and additional secretary in the information technology ministry Ajay Kumar.

The white paper also seeks “to designate certain lawful grounds under which data can be processed, even in the absence of consent”.