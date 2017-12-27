 Russia: Blast in St Petersburg supermarket, 4 reported injured - Livemint
Russia: Blast in St Petersburg supermarket, 4 reported injured

None killed in the St Petersburg supermarket blast, but four people were hospitalised and a further 10 people were reported injured
Last Published: Wed, Dec 27 2017. 11 43 PM IST
Reuters
The cause of the St Petersburg supermarket blast was not immediately known, but Russian authorities had opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder. Photo: Reuters
The cause of the St Petersburg supermarket blast was not immediately known, but Russian authorities had opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder. Photo: Reuters

Moscow: A blast ripped through a supermarket in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday evening, injuring several shoppers, Russian news agencies reported.

Nobody was killed in the explosion, but at least four people were hospitalised and there were unconfirmed reports of a further 10 people being injured.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but Russian news agencies reported that investigators had opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.

First Published: Wed, Dec 27 2017. 10 56 PM IST
