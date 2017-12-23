EC announces elections to five Rajya Sabha seats

The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is 5 January. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced elections to five Rajya Sabha seats from the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim for which polling, if required, will be held on 16 January. Three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim will be retiring from the upper house of Parliament next month.

In Delhi the seats are currently held by Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi of the Congress party who will be retiring on 27 January. Hishey Lachungpa of the Sikkim Democratic Front will be retiring from his Rajya Sabha seat on 23 February.

The Uttar Pradesh seat was vacated by Manohar Parrikar after assuming charge as the Goa chief minister. His term was to otherwise end on 25 November 2020.

The last date for filing nominations for the election is 5 January. The nominations will be scrutinized the next day while parties can withdraw names of their candidates by 8 January. Polling and counting of votes will take place on 16 January.

This is the first time that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stake claim to the Rajya Sabha by virtue of having a majority in the state assembly. The party is expected to field candidates and the shortlisting has already begun.