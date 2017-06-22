Action on privatizing Air India in next six months: Niti Aayog
The comment from Arvind Panagariya, deputy head Niti Aayog, comes amid reports that the Tata conglomerate is interested in buying a majority stake in Air India
New Delhi: The government is expected to take some action on privatizing state-owned airline Air India in the next six months, a top government policy adviser told a television channel on Thursday.
The comment from Arvind Panagariya, deputy head of government policy think tank Niti Aayog, comes amid reports that the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an interest in buying a majority stake in the loss-making national carrier.
“Something should be happening this year,” Panagariya said in response to a question on the timeline for the national carrier’s privatization.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been exploring ways to privatize Air India, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding. Reuters