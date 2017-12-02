BJP’s prospects for a fourth straight term in Chhattisgarh bright, says Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh says the state is on the path of development and assured that his government would convert the ‘red corridor’ into a ‘green corridor’. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, chief minister Raman Singh on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) prospects for a fourth consecutive term in the state were bright.

He said Chhattisgarh is moving on the path of development and the party will go to the people with the development work that has taken place in the state.

Singh, who is a three-time chief minister of the state, was addressing the 15th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“In 2003, 2008 and 2013 BJP won. Elections are still one year away and today I can say that it will be better. We go to the people with the development that we have done. Last time when elections happened, Congress was in power in Delhi but this time BJP is in power and together we can be stronger. Our prospects look good in the 2018 election,” Singh said.

He said the state was on a tremendous growth path. The Chhattisgarh government has started schemes to empower youth and women, said Singh. The government has also set a target to provide 3.6 million women with gas stoves to reduce usage of coal for cooking. The government plans a new industrial policy to bring in investment.

On the fight against Maoists, Singh said, “The problem of Naxalism has been there for the past 40-50 years, and has hampered development. The situation is under control since 2003. In Bastar, we started using development (in the fight against Maoists).”

The chief minister assured that his government would convert the “red corridor into a green corridor”.

“Entire Bastar is on the road to development. You will not find a better area and nicer people than in Bastar. We are developing that area. There is nothing to worry. A green corridor will mean peace and development. It is going to become a destination for tourists. The situation is almost under control now,” he said.

Responding to a question on communal violence in the state, Singh said, “Chhattisgarh has never seen any communal violence. These voices will not be heard in Chhattisgarh. We are fighting with Maoists in the state and that is enough.”