First Scorpene submarine Kalvari handed over to Indian Navy

Indian Navy’s Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari being escorted by tugboats as it arrives at Mazagon Docks Ltd, a naval vessel ship building yard, in Mumbai, on 29 October 2015. File photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene submarines, was on Thurday handed over to the Indian Navy by shipbuilder Mazgaon Dock Ltd, paving way for its commissioning soon.

The development marks a major milestone in Indian Navy’s submarine programme as the vessel is expected to bolster India’s maritime prowess, a senior navy official said.

“History was written at MDL (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd) with the delivery of the first Scorpene submarine, Kalvari, to the Indian Navy today,” a senior MDL official said.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Ltd in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

“The state-of-the-art technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons,” the MDL said in a statement.

Kalvari is named after the Tiger shark. The first Kalvari, commissioned on 8 December 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on 31 May 1996, after nearly three decades of service.

The MDL statement said the delivery of the vessel also reaffirms the strides taken by the shipbuilder in the ‘Make In India’ programme. The second of the Scorpenes, Khanderi, was launched in January this year, and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials. The third Scorpene, Karanj, is being readied for launch later this year. The rest are in various stages of outfitting.