Congress to introduce new faces in coming Karnataka elections: AICC

Mangaluru: Congress will introduce new faces in Karnataka for the next assembly polls that will be fought on development agenda, AICC general secretary and in- charge of the state K.C. Venugopal said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi after visiting the Sri Krishna Mutt along with KPCC president G. Parameshwara, he said meetings were being conducted at regional level to energise party workers. Both the leaders met Paryaya Sri Vishewshateertha Swamiji and sought his blessings. The seer had drawn flak from a fringe Hindu outfit for organising a ‘harmony feast’ for Muslims during Ramzan in the ancient Krishna temple complex at Udupi on 23 June.

The senior pontiff had, however, defended his gesture, saying it had in no way brought insult to Hindus. Asked about a possible cabinet reshuffle ahead of the polls, Venugopal said it was the prerogative of the chief minister.

The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had provided good governance and implemented pro-people programmes in the last four years, he said. He alleged that BJP’s attempt to polarise votes by creating communal disturbances in certain areas would not be accepted by the people of the state.

Commending the Iftar get together held by Vishweshateertha Swamiji, Venugopal said the seer had given a good message to the people. He said former prime minister A.B. Vajpayee had hosted the Iftar get-together during his tenure, but Narendra Modi had not yet hosted any such meet to foster harmony and goodwill. Parameshwara said the two leaders had come to seek blessings from the Swamiji and had not discussed issues like Iftar get-together at the mutt.