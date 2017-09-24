Ban commuters from carrying matchboxes, lighters: Delhi government to DMRC

The DMRC had in January taken lighters and matchboxes off the list of restricted items. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued a strict compliance notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), asking it to prohibit passengers from carrying matchboxes and lighters in metro trains and on station premises as it “promotes smoking”.

The DMRC had in January taken lighters and matchboxes off the list of restricted items. A commuter is now allowed to carry one matchbox and one lighter in metro trains and on station premises. Dr S K Arora, Additional Director (Health), Delhi, said the government had written to the DMRC that carrying a matchbox or lighter is a violation of Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rule, 2008 under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

“Allowing lighter or matchbox promotes smoking directly or indirectly. Despite writing to them in the past, we have not yet received a report on action taken,” he said.

A strict compliance notice has been issued to the DMRC under Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, asking it to stop allowing matchboxes and lighters in metro trains and on station premises or legal action will be initiated against it and the erring commuters, he said.