Last Modified: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 09 36 AM IST

Kashmir encounter: 2 militants killed in Sopore

Two militants who were holed up inside a house at Sopore in Baramulla district were killed in an encounter with security forces

PTI
File photo: During the searches, the two militants opened fire on the forces, triggering the gun-battle. Photo: PTI
Srinagar: Two militants who were holed up inside a house at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district were killed in an encounter with security forces.

An Army official said operations are still continuing in the area. Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore at around 3:30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

During the searches, the two militants opened fire on the forces, triggering the gun-battle, he said.

First Published: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 09 36 AM IST