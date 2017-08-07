Rajasthan records 26% excess rain this monsoon

Army personnel carry out rescue operation during floods in Rajasthan. Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan has received excess rainfall this monsoon season, recording 26% higher than normal rains.

Of the total 33 districts in the state, eight received abnormal rains, seven recorded excess and as many normal while 11 districts recorded deficit rainfall. The state, which saw floods in Jalore and in parts of Barmer, Sirohi and Pali districts, received 367.83mm rains against the normal rainfall of 290.89mm from 1 June to 6 August, which is 26.4% higher, according to water resources department.

Districts which recorded abnormal rainfall (60% or more) are Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur while Ajmer, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Nagaur and Pratapgarh received excess (20 to 59% more than normal) rains.

Bhilwara, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk received normal rainfall (19% high or 19% less than normal) whereas Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Jaipur, Karauli, Kota and Sawaimadhopur received deficit rainfall (20 % to 59 % less than normal).

Out of the 831 total dams in the state, 164 are totally filled and 333 partially filled and 334 are empty. Heavy and incessant rainfall led to floods in Jalore and nearby parts where thousands of people were relocated to safer places and hundreds were rescued by air force helicopters, columns of army and teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The situation is now gradually improving.