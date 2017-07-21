West Bengal police turns up the heat on BJP leaders

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police has issued summons to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Roopa Ganguly and Shamik Bhattacharya to appear before it for questioning in two different cases under its probe.

Vijayvargiya and Ganguly have been implicated in a case of child trafficking while Bhattacharya has been asked to record his statement in a case of fraud currently being investigated by the agency, senior police officers in Kolkata said, asking not to be identified.

More From Livemint »

They have been asked to appear before the CID between 27 and 29 July, the officers added.

The move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to three cabinet ministers of the Trinamool Congress party to face questioning in the ongoing investigation into a television sting operation conducted by Narada News in which they were seen receiving cash.

The ED on Wednesday asked ministers Suvendu Adhikari, Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim to appear for questioning between 4 and 11 August.

Meanwhile, the CID on Thursday said it had frozen the bank accounts of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and Binoy Tamang, president, general secretary and assistant general secretary, respectively, of the party, acting on several complaints.

The state administration on Thursday said the army had been withdrawn from Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Three companies of the army were called in on 18 July after violence erupted in the hills, killing at least three persons.