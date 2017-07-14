Livemint

Yogi Adityanath reviews security in UP assembly complex, demands NIA probe

Yogi Adityanath demands NIA probe after the recovery of explosive material PETN on 12 July during the ongoing UP assembly session

PTI
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a high-level meeting to review security situation in the state. Photo: Hindustan Times
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a high-level meeting to review security situation in the state. Photo: Hindustan Times

Lucknow: In a major security breach, a dangerous plastic explosive was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday informed the House.

An emergency meeting was called to discuss the recovery of the explosive on 12 July. As soon as the House met, the chief minister informed that a white powder was found wrapped in a paper close to the seat of the leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhry.

    The explosive was found by the cleaning staff. After the powder was sent for FSL examination, it was found to be a dangerous plastic explosive PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate), he said.

    The dog squad failed to detect the explosive. Terming it as a conspiracy, he said the NIA should probe the matter.

    Stressing that there should be no compromise on security, the chief minister said joint efforts were needed to ensure this.

    It is a “dangerous tendency that the security of the assembly has been breached when the House is in session,” he said.

    “So far the government was worried about security outside the assembly now this has become a more serious matter,” he said.

    He appealed to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to ensure police verification of the assembly staff because security of over 500 MLAs and MLCs was at stake.

    First Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 11 56 AM IST
    Topics: Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly PETN Pentaerythritol Trinitrate

