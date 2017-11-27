Gujarat elections: 8 lakh litres liquor, Rs1.6 crore cash seized so far

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December while the counting of votes will be taken up on 18 December. Photo: HT

New Delhi: With two weeks to go for Gujarat elections, about 8.77 lakh litres of liquor, Rs1.60 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs8 crore have been seized by the election commission-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in the state.

The EC teams had so far confiscated liquor valued at Rs19.55 crore from Gujarat, where prohibition is in force. The teams had also seized suspected illicit cash totalling Rs1.60 crore and 27.02kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs8.13 crore, according to official data. Apart from this, £3,650 (about Rs3.11 lakh) and 30,000 Thai Baht (about Rs60,000) have also been seized by the EC teams, the data said.

The EC has appointed about 100 election expenditure observers in Gujarat, apart from other central observers, to keep a check on black money and illegal inducements used to bribe voters.

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December while the counting of votes will be taken up on 18 December.