Govt clears Rs3,691 crore highway project in UP

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved a Rs3,691 crore highway project in Uttar Pradesh that is part of the Golden Quadrilateral between Delhi and Kolkata.

“The Cabinet approved development of six-lanning of Chakeri-Allahabad section of National Highway (NH-2) in Uttar Pradesh,” an official spokesperson said.

The total length of the NH 2 to be developed is 145 km and it is part of the Golden Quadrilateral between Delhi and Kolkata, the spokesperson said after the Union Cabinet meeting.

The project is aimed at expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and would reduce the time and cost of travel.

“The cost (of the project) is estimated to be Rs3,691.09 crore including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities,” the spokesperson said.

The project, the government said, will also increase employment potential for local labourers for project activities.