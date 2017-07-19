T.R. Zeliang appointed new chief minister of Nagaland

Kohima: T.R. Zeliang was on Wednesday appointed the new chief minister of Nagaland by the Governor and asked to prove his majority on the floor of the House on or before 22 July.

Zeliang was appointed shortly after embattled chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu and his supporters failed to turn up in the Assembly to face the floor test following which the House was adjourned sine die.

A Raj Bhavan communique issued in Kohima said Governor P.B. Acharya appointed Zeliang as the chief minister and asked him to prove his majority on the floor of the house on or before 22 July.

Zeliang will be sworn in as the new chief minister at 3 pm today, sources at Raj Bhavan said.

The governor had yesterday directed Speaker Imtiwapang to summon an emergent special session of the assembly at 9.30am for Liezietsu, who is facing rebellion from MLAs of his party Nagaland Peoples Front (NPF), to seek confidence vote.

Zeliang, leader of the rebel NPF MLAs, was present in the House along with his followers. The motion to prove the majority of Liezietsu could not be taken up as he was not present and the House was adjourned sine die, the speaker said.