Niti Aayog ties up with 32 institutions to devise road map for New India initiative

New Delhi: The Niti Aayog has tied up with 32 top institutions and research organisation including IITs, IIMs and the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) to help it devise a road map for its New India initiative and achieve “inclusive development” for the masses.

The Niti Aayog, the policy think tank of the Union government, said the move is to achieve sustainable development for a New India by 2022.

This network will enable efficient knowledge sharing and information exchange among all partners to fulfil their role in transformative policy reform so as to achieve a sustainable and more inclusive development in line with the National Development Agenda, Sustainable Development Goals as well as the 15-year vision, 7-year strategy and 3-year action plan,” the Aayog said in a statement.

The New India initiative aims to foster inclusiveness for women, poor and middle class in the country, though the details of the plan are yet to be made available.

At least 32 top institutions have come on board for the purpose. Other than IITs at Kanpur and Kharagpur, IIM-Ahmedabad, Indian Statistical Institute, the All India Institute of Medical Science, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), Institute of Economic Growth, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Hero group promoted BML Munjal University and Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy were among other institutes which have been roped in for the purpose.

“In pursuance of the Prime Minister’s call for a New India 2022, the first meeting of the National Steering Group and other knowledge partners was held in Niti Aayog,” the organisation added.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from four States— Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

