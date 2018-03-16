Bill seeking to double tax free gratuity payment to organized sector workers passed

The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill had become necessary after the 7th pay commission had increased tax free gratuity from Rs10 lakh to Rs20 lakh. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

By A staff writer

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has passed a bill that seeks to allow organized sector employees to get tax free gratuity upto Rs20 lakh at par with central government employees and fix maternity benefit for women workers through executive order.

The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill had become necessary after the seventh pay commission had increased tax free gratuity from Rs10 lakh to Rs20 lakh.

The bill, which was passed on Thursday, will now be taken up in the Rajya Sabha and is unlikely to be opposed by the opposition political parties. The move is pro-worker and once passed will benefit millions of organized sector workers in the country, a labour ministry spokesperson said.

The move comes at a time when anti-government protests from farmers, traders and organized sector employees are seen with regularity across India. The protests and protest threats even from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of the ruling BJP, forced the union government to postpone indefinitely the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) last month.

The union cabinet had approved the bill in September 2017 and had then said that the bill “increase the maximum limit of gratuity of employees in the private sector, and in public sector undertakings/autonomous organizations under government who are not covered under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules”.

The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, ensures gratuity payment to employees engaged in factories, mines, oilfields, railway companies, plantations, ports, shops or other establishments.

The bill, once passed by the parliament, will also allow the union government to fix maternity benefit and gratuity payment in future without amending the bill again and again. Meaning, if at any point the government seeks to enhance these benefits in accordance with the benefits enjoyed by the central government employees, it can do so though executive orders without going to the parliament.