Govt imposes limits on sugar stocks ahead of festive season

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday imposed inventory level limits on sugar mills in an attempt to keep prices under control during the upcoming festive season.

Sugar mills will not be allowed to hold more than 21% of their output in stocks by the end of September, and they have to bring down stock level to 8% of output by the end of October, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Twitter.

The measure is aimed at preventing mills from artificially withholding sugar in storage in order to push up prices during the high demand festive season of September and October.

India’s sugar production in 2016-17 marketing year ending on 30 September fell below consumption level, creating concerns of a shortage for the upcoming festive season.