Last Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 10 53 PM IST

Congress top brass meet to chalk out strategy for monsoon session

Congress is likely to raise issues such as cow vigilantism, Sikkim standoff and Kashmir during the monsoon session of Parliament

PTI
Congress’ top brass met on Monday under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi to discuss the strategy for Monsoon Session of Parliament. Photo: AFP
Congress’ top brass met on Monday under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi to discuss the strategy for Monsoon Session of Parliament. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders on Monday deliberated on a strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament during which the party is likely to raise issues of lynching incidents and vigilantism, the Kashmir situation and the border stand-off with China.

The party’s top brass met on Monday under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party in both houses of Parliament were among those present. People familiar with the matter said the Congress will demand a debate on rising incidents of lynching and atrocities on Dalits and minorities and have given notices too.

    A united opposition is all set to raise the heat on the government over other key issues like the action of law enforcement agencies against some opposition leaders over corruption, fallout of the goods and services tax (GST), the agrarian crisis and the policy towards Pakistan.

    The increased opposition synergy comes at a time when 18 parties have come together under one platform to pin the government on some key issues. The parties came together on the presidential and vice-presidential election, but are keen to take the unity further in raising issues in Parliament.

    Another joint meeting of opposition leaders is slated for Tuesday with other opposition parties for evolving a joint strategy to corner the government.

    Topics: Parliament monsoon session Congress cow vigilantism Sikkim standoff

