Last Published: Tue, Jul 18 2017. 10 19 AM IST

Strong earthquake strikes off Peru, no damage reported

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru’s coast, the country’s civil defence institute Indeci says there was no risk of a tsunami and no immediate damage

Marco Aquino
Representative image. The quake, which was initially measured at 6.3, was 44km deep and centred 194km south-west of Puquio, Peru. Photo: AP
Lima: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Peru on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, though Peru’s civil defence institute Indeci said there was no risk of a tsunami and no immediate damage.

The quake, which was initially measured by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre at 6.3, was 44km (27 miles) deep and centred 194km (120 miles) south-west of Puquio, Peru, the USGS said.

    The quake was felt in Peru’s second largest city of Arequipa and in northern Chile, local media reported.

    Mining company Southern Copper had no reports of damage at its two mines in southern Peru, company spokesman Guillermo Vildalón said.

    Arequipa region’s President Yamila Osorio said on Twitter that authorities were monitoring rocks that had fallen on local roads.

    Though the earthquake appeared not to have caused injuries, residents of small towns like Caravelí were startled and ran out of their homes, Caraveli mayor Santiago Neyra told local radio station RPP.

    Earlier on Monday, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula triggered a tsunami warning but the threat soon passed, the USGS and US Pacific Tsunami Centre said. Reuters

