China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with US intellectual property probe

US President Donald Trump last week had called to determine whether a probe was needed in China’s alleged theft of US intellectual property. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China on Monday expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the US launch of an investigation into China’s alleged theft of US intellectual property.

China’s commerce ministry said in a statement that it would take appropriate measures to defend the country’s lawful interests, and that Washington should respect the facts and act prudently.

The US trade representative formally announced the investigation on Friday, a widely expected move following a call from the US President Donald Trump last week to determine whether a probe was needed. Reuters