Amit Shah accuses Karnataka govt of rampant corruption, inefficiency

BJP president Amit Shah with Karnataka unit chief B.S. Yeddyurappa (left) and other leaders during the party’s Parivarthan Yatra in Chitradurga near Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The war of words between Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah continued on Wednesday, as the two parties prepared for state assembly election later this year in the only large state still ruled by the Congress.

At the BJP’s Parivarthan Yatra at Holalkere in Chitradurga district, about 240km from Bengaluru, Shah targeted the Congress government on alleged corruption, misappropriation of funds and recent killings of right-wing workers. No section of the society, be it farmers, women, rural population or youth, was happy with the current dispensation, Shah said at the event.

“The only section of people who are happy with the Siddaramaiah government is the Congress worker. Corruption is rampant and inefficiency at all levels of governance is in abundance. This government rightly deserves to be thrown to the dustbin of history,” Shah said in a statement issued post the rally on Wednesday.

Shah, who has increased his frequency of visits to Karnataka after successful outings in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, has asked the local BJP leadership to keep up pressure on the state government, strengthen grassroot levels workers and conduct outreach programmes.

The BJP has also deployed its star campaigner Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

While Adityanath has questioned Siddaramaiah’s newfound ‘Hindu’ identity, Shah attacked the government over alleged scams. Shah referred to the alleged Rs900 crore scam in Malaprabha irrigation project, Rs100 crore steel flyover scandal and Rs300 crore solar power scandal as well as the de-notification of 1,800 lakes in Bengaluru.

Instead of demanding proof of the central government’s performance, Siddaramaiah must show accounts for Rs3 trillion provided to the state for various development schemes, Shah said, alleging the state government has “not only misused the central funds, but also looted the taxpayers’ money as well as that of the farmers and fishermen.”

Siddaramaiah, however, continued to hit back, addressing rallies across the state as part of a month-long tour ending Friday. At a rally at Kollegala in Chamrajanagar, Siddaramaiah asked if Shah was not reminded of B.S. Yeddyurappa (accused in multiple corruption cases, including servind a brief jail term for the same) before accusing the Congress.

Siddaramaiah said the funds from the centre were the state’s right and not alms as the BJP makes it out to be. He said the BJP has started raising irrelevant issues after reports that it will not get more than 60 seats in the 224-seat state legislature.

“Isn’t Amit Shah ashamed of sharing the stage with a tainted leader who is facing corruption charges and has also gone to jail?” Siddaramaiah said in a reference to Yeddyurappa, adding that even Shah has been to jail.

The BJP has continued to raise instances of attacks and killing of workers associated with right-wing organisations in coastal Karnataka to back its claim that Siddaramaiah and his government were ‘anti-Hindu’.

Shah said that over 21 BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers have been killed by organisations involved in ‘anti-national activities’. “There is no progress in the probe into all these murders. But i want to assure the people of Karnataka that the BJP government under Yeddyurappa will ensure that the killers are put behind bars,” he said.