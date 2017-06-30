Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 02 55 PM IST

Former judge C.S. Karnan sent to Presidency jail hospital

Former judge C.S. Karnan released from state-run SSKM hospital and sent back to Presidency jail hospital as his health condition improves

PTI
A file photo of former Calcutta high court judge C.S. Karnan. Photo: PTI
A file photo of former Calcutta high court judge C.S. Karnan. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

Kolkata: Arrested former Calcutta high court judge C.S. Karnan has been released from state-run SSKM hospital and sent back to Presidency jail hospital after his health condition improved.

“His health condition improved and we have decided to release him from the hospital. However, he requires medical supervision,” a senior official of the SSKM hospital said. Karnan was released from the SSKM hospital on Thursday night. He was admitted there since June 22 after he had complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

More From Livemint »

    “He is currently at the Presidency correctional home (jail) hospital. Doctors there are keeping an eye on him,” a senior official at the correctional home said. Karnan was sentenced to six months imprisonment on 9 May by the Supreme Court. He had remained untraceable till his arrest.

    The SC’s seven-judge bench had held him guilty of contempt of court for his comments against the chief justice of India and other judges of the higher judiciary. Karnan had retired earlier this month.

    First Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 02 55 PM IST
    Topics: CS Karnan former judge Presidency jail hospital former Calcutta high court judge SSKM

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share