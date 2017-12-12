Cyclone Ockhi: Fisherfolk protest govt inaction

Family members of various fishermen, who are still missing following cyclone Ockhi, stage a protest near the sea shore seeking central and state government agencies to step up the search operations in Kanyakumari. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The day the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) launched its campaign for the RK Nagar bypolls on a development plank, thousands of fisherfolk staged protests against government inaction in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi.

On 7 December, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam kicked off the ruling AIADMK’s campaign for RK Nagar bypolls slated for 21 December. They were seeking votes to “continue the developmental work” in late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s constituency that has about 50,000 fisherfolk.

On the same day, 700 kilometres away on the southern tip of the country— Kanyakumari—thousands of fisherfolk from about eight fishing villages protested against the inaction by the state and central governments in expediting the rescue operations to trace the several thousand fishermen who went missing after cyclone Ockhi hit the coastline on 29-30 November.

“Votes in RK Nagar is their priority. Not us,” said John Leonard, a fisherman from Enayam Puthenthurai village in Kanyakumari district, and president of fishermen association Neithal Ezhuchi Peravai.

The fishermen of Kanyakumari have been demanding a visit from the chief minister and the deputy CM; the chief minister is expected to visit the district on Tuesday.

The fisherfolk marched more than 10 kilometres from various fishing hamlets to reach the Kuzhithurai railway station. They shouted slogans demanding that cyclone Ockhi be declared a national calamity.

Fisherfolk are also not happy with the response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority. A release from the Tamil Nadu state government on 1 December said the prime minister had assured the chief minister in a telephonic conversation “to give the required assistance”.

“Before seeking help from the centre to send out the Navy, the state should have sent the Coast Guard for rescue work on 1 December, but they flung into action only on the 5th,” said Leonard.

As protests, demonstrations and processions intensified across the Kanyakumari district, cases were registered against at least 15,000 people, following protests on 7 December. The Deccan Chronicle quoted Kanyakumari district SP M. Durai, saying cases have been booked under section 341 of the IPC for blocking rail traffic and public vehicle movement, under section 143 for unlawful assembly and under section 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Leonard said the state and central governments should “extend their search beyond 150 nautical miles”.

“Our fishermen are involved in deep sea fishing and with the fiery cyclone, they could have gone even deeper into the sea,” he added.

Over the last two weeks, fishermen have been questioning the delayed warning that was issued by the government regarding the cyclone. The state government issued the cyclone warning on 29 November evening—by then the cyclone had already hit the coast.

There are discrepancies in the number of missing fishermen and accurate data is unavailable. The government had initially claimed that only few fishermen were missing.

A statement from the chief minister Palaniswami on 1 December said that 76 fishermen had been rescued and efforts were on to trace 30 others who went missing. However, the number of fishermen who are yet to return from the sea has climbed up. As many as 623 fishermen from Kanyakumari district are yet to be traced, said collector Sajjan Singh R. Chavan on Sunday.

According to the government, some fishermen are on safe shores in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Lakshadweep.

“If the Coast Guard and the Navy had acted swiftly, we could have saved many lives. The response from the both the centre and state has been pathetic. What is the purpose of the government, if it doesn’t help its people?” asked Leonard.