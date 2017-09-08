CPI(M) starts debate to fine-tune its political tactics

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. The CPI(M) draft resolution would be presented for adoption at the party congress, slated to be held in Hyderabad from 18-22 April 2018. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has started deliberations on the critical points to be incorporated in its draft political resolution to chalk out its tactical line to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party said on Friday.

In the run-up to its congress in 2018, the party would circulate the draft resolution to all its members, who can submit their views, suggestions or amendments on it to the central committee for consideration within two months.

The draft resolution, with all the changes suggested, would be finally presented for adoption at the party congress, which is proposed to be held in Hyderabad from 18-22 April 2018.

“The process of discussions for preparing the draft political resolution has just begun. How to carry forward the main task of fighting the BJP, as decided in the last party congress, will be finalised and the draft resolution will be placed before the central committee,” the party politburo said in a statement.

The matter was discussed at the party’s politburo meeting on Thursday in which the preparation of the documents and the agenda to be considered at the congress was initiated.

The political-tactical line, adopted by the CPI(M) at the earlier party congress in 2015, had set out its main task of fighting the BJP and the Narendra Modi government’s policies. It had also precluded having any understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress (INC) in the fight against the BJP.

However, it had allowed the state units to review specific political situation in the respective states before deciding their own tactical line in consonance with the overall understanding. As a result, the West Bengal state unit had entered into a tactical alliance with the Congress party for the 2016 assembly elections in the state which proved disastrous as the Left was relegated to the third position in the state.

After the Bengal experience, the debate regarding a pragmatic political tactical line has become even more shrill in the party which is expected to witness an acrimonious debate in the coming two months.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had on Thursday said “the concrete conditions have changed since 2015 and we will meet in 2018 again...the basic essential element of Marxism is concrete analysis of concrete conditions.

“Conditions have changed, so our analysis and alignment accordingly will change,” he had told reporters.