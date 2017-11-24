14 bogies of a coal laden goods train derail near Jagatsinghpur in #Odisha pic.twitter.com/BTxwapr9Ph— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) November 24, 2017
Vasco da Gama-Patna Express derailment LIVE: Railways, Yogi Adityanath announce compensation
Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express’s 13 coaches derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours today, leaving at least 3 dead. Here are the latest updates and development
- New Delhi: Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, leaving at least three passengers dead and nine injured. The Patna-bound train derailed at 4.18am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a Bolero collided with a passenger train near Lucknow, killing four and injuring two. The deceased included a six-year-old boy and his father.Here are the latest updates and developments from the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express train derailment:
- 1.05 pm ISTVisuals of coal laden goods train derailment in Odisha
- 12.37 pm IST18414-Puri-Paradip Express will be short terminated at Cuttack
18414-Puri-Patradip Exp will be short terminated at Cuttack— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 24, 2017
- 12.21 pm ISTUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh compensationUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced compensation of Rs2 lakh to the family members of those killed in a train derailment in Chitrakoot district. The CM has also declared Rs50,000 for each of the seriously injured and Rs25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries, an official release said. Expressing grief over the death of passengers, the chief minister conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured. Adityanath also directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured, an official release said. (PTI)
- 12.11 pm ISTGoods train derails in OdishaA Paradeep-Cuttack goods train jumped the rails between Goraknath and Raghunathpur in Odisha early this morning, officials said. However, no casualty was reported in the accident which occurred at around 5.55 am, spokesperson, East Coast Railway, JP Mishra told PTI. He said the train was plying towards Cuttack carrying coal from Paradeep. Around 14 open wagons derailed on down line near Banabihari Gwalipur PH Railway Station, 45km from Cuttack and 38km from Paradeep.
- 12.07 pm ISTEngine of Jammu-Patna Archana Express separated near Saharanpur today
Uttar Pradesh: Engine of Jammu-Patna Archana Express separated from the train near Saharanpur, earlier today. The train later departed after clearance— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2017
- 11.57 am ISTAffected train route cleared for trafficRailway spokesperson Anil Saxena told PTI that the affected route has now been cleared for traffic. There have been train derailments this year. In August this year, 23 passengers were killed and 150 injured when the Utkal Kalinga Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh.
- 11.49 am ISTUP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over train accident deathsUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed grief over the death of passengers in a train derailment in Chitrakoot district. He conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured. The chief minister directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured, an official release said. (PTI)
- 11.47 am ISTRailway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the accidentRailway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the accident and announced compensation for the families of those killed in the accident. He has also ordered an inquiry by the Commissioner Railway Safety and directed Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani, who is in the state, to rush to the site. (PTI)
Immediate rescue and relief operations started and an inquiry ordered into the derailment of Vasco De Gama - Patna Express at Manikpur, UP. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/DJDbt5qkEa— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 24, 2017
- 11.42 am ISTS3-S11, two general coaches, two extra coaches among derailedAccording to ADG (Law and Order), Anand Kumar, prima facie it appears that fractured railway track is the cause of accident as per local assessment. Providing a breakup of the derailed coaches, North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said, the coaches which jumped off the rails were coaches numbered S3-S11, two general coaches and two extra coaches. (PTI)
- 11.39 am ISTFather-son duo from Bettiah district of Bihar among deadEarlier, confirming the casualties, Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra Singh said a father-son duo from Bettiah district of Bihar died on the spot while the third person died at a hospital. “Of those injured, two were serious and admitted to district hospital, Chitrakoot. Seven with minor injuries are being treated at Manikpur,” Singh said. (PTI)
- 11.33 am ISTRailway ministry announces ex-gratiaThe Railway ministry on Friday announced a compensation of Rs5 lakh for the kin of those dead in the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh and Rs1 lakh for those with grievous injuries. Railway minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the accident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He said Rs5 lakh would be given as ex-gratia to the kin of the dead, Rs1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs50,000 for those with simple injuries. The minister directed chairman of Railway Board Ashwani Lohani, who is in the state, to rush to the site and also ordered an inquiry by the commissioner railway safety. (PTI)
