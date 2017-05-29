| E-Paper
Last Modified: Mon, May 29 2017. 08 24 PM IST

Cyclone Mora: Meghalaya issues warning of heavy rainfall

Meghalaya government advised people to take precaution and other preventive measures as Cyclone Mora is likely to make a landfall in the north east region in the next 48 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning to the state Disaster Management Authority that the Cyclone Mora will hit several states in the north east. Photo: AP
Shillong: Meghalaya government on Monday issued warning of strong winds and heavy rainfall in view of ‘Mora’, saying that the cyclonic storm is likely to make a landfall in the north east region in the next 48 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning to the state Disaster Management Authority that the Cyclone Mora will hit several states in the north east. Heavy rainfall is expected in the next 48 hours, an official said.

Also Read: Cyclonic storm Mora to intensify, heavy rains likely in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal

The government has advised people of the state to take precaution and other preventive measures as heavy rainfall is expected. Government response team has been activated in case of any emergency, the official said.

The MeT department said that Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

PTI

