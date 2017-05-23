BSF, Pakistan rangers hold commander-level meeting on border

BSF spokesman said the Commandant-Wing Commander level flat meeting was held at 11.30am at the request of the Pakistan Rangers. Photo: AFP

Jammu: The BSF and the Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday held a commander-level flag meeting at the International Border (IB) and expressed a commitment to each other to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border.

Significantly, the paramilitary forces of the two countries tasked to guard the International Border held the meeting in Suchetgarh sector on a day the Indian Army said it had destroyed some Pakistani posts at the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector.

BSF spokesman said the Commandant-Wing Commander level flat meeting was held at 11.30am at the request of the Pakistan Rangers.

During the meeting, the commanders of the two forces “discussed various issues including recent unprovoked firing in Arnia Sector and other routine issues related to border management,” he said.

It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the petty matters, he said.

“The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier meeting and committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquillity at International Border,” the spokesman said.