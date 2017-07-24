Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 04 56 PM IST

Govt withdraws Architects (Amendment) Bill from Rajya Sabha

The government withdrew from the Rajya Sabha a bill to amend the Architects Act 1972, which provides for registration of architects

PTI
The bill was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha by the previous government in 2010. Photo: PTI
The bill was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha by the previous government in 2010. Photo: PTI

More From Livemint »

    New Delhi: The government on Monday withdrew from the Rajya Sabha a bill to amend the Architects Act 1972, which provides for registration of architects.

    The bill has been withdrawn as the government seeks to redraft it with further amendments to the act, junior HRD minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said while withdrawing the legislation in the Upper House. The bill was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha by the previous government in 2010, and was later referred to the standing committee on human resources development.

    The panel is yet to submit its report. The act empowers the government to set up a council of architecture, which may prescribe the minimum standards of architectural education in India and maintain the register of architects.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 04 56 PM IST
    Topics: Architects (Amendment) Bill Architects Act Rajya Sabha architects bill withdrawn HRD ministry

    Latest News »

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share