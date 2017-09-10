Kashmir encounter: 1 militant surrenders, another killed in Shopian

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Barbugh in Imam Sahib area of Shopian Saturday evening after getting information about presence of militants there. The militants had opened fire on the search party, triggering a gunbattle. File photo: HT

Srinagar: In a first, a militant on Sunday surrendered during an encounter with security forces that broke out in Shopian district of south Kashmir Saturday evening, police said here.

They said a militant identified as Adil, who had joined militancy in May this year, surrendered after he was trapped from all sides.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials assured him that he would not be killed after which he emerged from the debris of the house and laid down his AK-47 in front of the police officials. This is for the first time in recent months that a militant has laid down his arms during an encounter.

Adil, a resident of Chitipora in Shopian, was immediately whisked away for questioning, they said, adding body of another militant identified as Tariq Ahmed Dar was recovered from the encounter site. Dar was involved in many terror related incidents, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S.P. Vaid had earlier said that boys who had taken to arms can surrender and the government would consider their cases.

