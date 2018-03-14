Govt approves Rs6,441 crore road projects for Nagaland
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved road projects worth Rs6,441.34 crore for Nagaland under special accelerated road development programme in north-east (SARDP-NE).
“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the construction of twelve road stretches in the north-eastern state of Nagaland under SARDP-NE. The 25 km stretch of the Chakabama - Zunheboto road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode. The project will cost about Rs 339.57 crore,” MoRTH said in a statement.
Another 25km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode at a cost of about Rs239.31 crore, it said, adding another stretch of 25km of this road will be constructed at a cost of about Rs285.68 crore.
Besides, a 20km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs315.03 crore, besides another 20.534km stretch for about Rs240.64 crore. The ministry said a 20km stretch of the Merangkong-Tamlu-Mon road will be constructed in two-lanes for Rs215.12 crore, while 19km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs272.88 crore.
Another 27.835km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs323.98 crore and in addition to a 20km stretch for about Rs215.79 crore, it said. The other projects related to the 22.558km stretch of the Pfutsero-Phek road to be constructed at a cost of Rs282.98 crore.
“Another 20 km stretch of the same road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode at a cost of about Rs 237.72 crore,” the statement said, adding that other 20km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs251.97 crore. The statement said the land for these projects is being provided by the state government and these road stretches pass through landslide-prone region.
