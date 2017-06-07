Nagaland encounter: Assam Rifles officer, 3 NSCN(K) members killed

Kohima: Three cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN(K) and an Assam Rifles (AR) officer were killed in an encounter in Mon district of Nagaland, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Three AR jawans were also injured in the encounter that took place at Lappa in Tizit circle last night.

AR personnel raided Lappa at around 11pm following information that NSCN(K) cadres were moving through that area and an encounter ensued, the spokesman said.

The encounter continued for several hours. Later, bodies of the three militants were found, the spokesman said.