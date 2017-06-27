Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar have natural admiration for each other: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the ruling grand alliance in Bihar appeared to be on the verge of collapse and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar had a “natural admiration” for each other.

The BJP on Tuesday courted Kumar saying he continues to retain his personal image but is troubled by “corrupt and criminal” antecedents of leaders of his allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

“The coalition in Bihar is riddled with internal contradictions. While there is a natural admiration between the Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar, the open attacks among the alliance partners signal a massive churn,” BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narsimha Rao.

“It appears the alliance is on the verge of a collapse.” Even if the grand alliance survived, it would be a troubled coalition waiting for only a trigger to fall apart, he added.

The BJP’s comments came after the JD (U) lashed out at the Congress following Ghulam Nabi Azad’s swipe at Kumar, saying those with many principles take different decisions. The Bihar chief minister has supported BJP’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the presidential elections.