Gopalkrishna Gandhi is opposition’s pick for vice president

New Delhi: The Congress and 17 other opposition parties on Tuesday named former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their vice presidential candidate. A retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service and a diplomat, he is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

The road ahead for Gopalkrishna Gandhi will be a difficult one because the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and parties that have thrown in their lot with it for the vice-presidential polls outnumber the entire opposition in Parliament.

The total electoral college for the election of vice president is 790, which includes members of both the houses of Parliament. There are 233 members along with 12 nominated members in the Rajya Sabha and 543 members along with two nominated members in the Lok Sabha who are eligible to vote.

“Eighteen parties have decided to field Gopal Krishna Gandhi as their vice presidential candidate. We have spoken to Gopalkrishna Gandhi. He has agreed to be the opposition’s candidate for vice president,” Sonia Gandhi told reporters after the meeting on Tuesday morning.

The meeting was attended by the Congress’ top brass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh as well as senior leaders of Trinamool Congress, Left Parties, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham.

While Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav did attend. The JDU’s support for the opposition candidate is significant because it had broken ranks to support NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind last month.

Elections, if required, to the post of vice-president are scheduled to be held on 5 August. Counting of votes shall also take place on the same day. The last date of nomination is 18 July and scrutiny of nominations will take place on 19 July. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 21 July.