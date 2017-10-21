MSRTC buses back on Maharashtra roads after Bombay HC declares strike illegal

MSRTC buses at a depot as over 1 lakh employees have gone on an indefinite strike demanding a hike in salary. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: State-run buses were back on roads in Maharashtra after four days as employee unions withdrew their strike which was declared “illegal” by the Bombay high court late Friday evening.

The HC had directed the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), mostly bus drivers and conductors, to end their stir to press for pay hike and resume work immediately.

Citing the high court order, the agitating unions called off their strike and the employees started reporting to work from late last night, according to officials.

The MSRTC employees, numbering over one lakh, had been demanding salary in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Diwali-eve stir had caused hardship to thousands of long-distance passengers planning to travel to their hometowns during the festive season.

“Following the order, the unions of the corporation called off the strike and employees started reporting to their respective depots. However, it will take a few more hours for operations to become normal,” said a senior MSRTC official.

Nearly 25% of the services were operational by 8am today and the rest are expected to hit the roads by afternoon, he said.

The decision to call off the agitation, which started from 16 October midnight, was taken during a late night meeting of the core committee of the striking unions.

A joint letter issued by various representatives of the bus workers unions said the stir is being called off following the high court order.

The representatives said they were hopeful a committee appointed by the state government, comprising the finance secretary, the transport secretary, the transport commissioner and the MSRTC MD, would address their issues within a time- frame.

In the late evening order, Justice S.K. Shinde had directed the committee to submit its interim report by 15 November and the final report on 21 December. The HC was hearing two PILs seeking that the stir be declared illegal. Nearly 65 lakh people travelled by MSRTC buses every day, the petitions said.