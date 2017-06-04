London terror attack: Donald Trump offers help to Britain

Washington: President Donald Trump offered US help Saturday to Britain in response to twin attacks in London that killed six people, after a van plowed into pedestrians and assailants stabbed others.

In a call with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump “offered the full support of the United States government in investigating and bringing those responsible for these heinous acts to justice,” a White House statement read.

The president also offered his condolences over the “brutal terror attacks,” which police said also left at least 20 people wounded. Three attackers were shot dead by police.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there—WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” Trump wrote earlier on Twitter.

Early on, with the situation in London still fluid, Trump seized the occasion to plug his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

The justice department on Thursday went to the supreme court to ask that the plan be reinstated immediately after it has been held up repeatedly in lower courts.

Without mentioning the London events specifically, Trump tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the London Bridge incident, his spokesman Sean Spicer wrote earlier on Twitter.

The State Department condemned the “cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians.” “We understand UK police are currently treating these as terrorist incidents. The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request,” a statement read.

“All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

The homeland security department said that “at this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States.”

“We are in contact with and stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the United Kingdom as they respond, investigate and recover,” it added.

In New York, authorities deployed an increased police presence in heavily trafficked pedestrian area.The New York police department’s counterterrorism unit stressed, however, that “there are no specific/credible threats to #NYC.”

“New York City stands with the people of London. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the courageous first responders,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo said he has directed law enforcement officials throughout the state to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations such as airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit.

“These apparent terrorist attacks are cowardly and senseless acts that go against everything we believe in, and a sad and sobering reminder of the threats we face today,” he added.