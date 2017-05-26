Let’s build a new India, says Narendra Modi on NDA govt’s 3rd anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the celebration for the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) three years in power from Assam where he inaugurated India’s longest bridge, spanning 9.3km across the Brahmaputra, which promises to turn the north-east into a showpiece of infrastructure development.

The road bridge, connecting Dhola in Arunachal Pradesh to Sadiya in Assam, has been built at a cost of Rs2,056 crore by the ministry of road transport and highways.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gogamukh and All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Guwahati. He also addressed a public meeting in Khanapara in Guwahati.

“In the last three years, we have given foremost priority to trusting our citizens. Even when we have taken the strictest of decisions, the people of this nation have walked with us which has made our trust stronger. We should now commit ourselves to taking the country to new heights in the next five years. Let us build new India,” Modi said, addressing the public meeting.

“Want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards the people of country that they have let us form a government and gave me opportunity to serve the nation. We want to ensure that farmer income is doubled by 2022. Through ‘Sampada Yojana’ we want to ensure value addition of agricultural products,” he added.

About growth in the north-east, Modi said, “The bridge will open gates for economic growth in the region and bring an economic revolution. We are confident that Eastern and North Eastern India have great aptitude to take the nation to new heights.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Assam last year. Since then, the party has also formed the government in Manipur. “Within one year of BJP’s rule in Assam, the state has managed to get rid of a lot of problems,” Modi said.

He said the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, which is dedicated to musician and film-maker Bhupen Hazarika, is not only connecting Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, but also bringing them together.

The bridge reduces the distance by 165km, saving six hours of travel time and fuel worth Rs10 lakh per day in the region. Built by Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge is 3.55km longer than the sea link over the Mahim Bay in Mumbai. It has strategic significance as it’s near Anini, 100km from the China border.

The PM said the government was now keen to develop inland waterways on the Brahmaputra river.

The government plans to spend money on projects including power, optical fibre network structures, road and railways to ensure that the north-east is connected with all parts of India.

He added that the region had the potential to become a model for global infrastructure development.

The Congress criticized the government and alleged that the country was on the verge of seeing strife under the BJP-led NDA government.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “The future of this country is dark from the economic point of view and from the social point of view. The country had never been so undivided. The country is on the verge of seeing strife in the future.”

PTI contributed to the story.